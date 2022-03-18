Dupont Circle farmers market is getting bigger, adding a 2nd day

The Dupont Circle Farmers Market is marking its 25th anniversary this year. There are currently more than 50 vendors selling their produce and products each Sunday.

The Dupont Circle Farmers Market, one of the biggest farmers markets in the D.C. area, will add some extra elbow room for shoppers and more vendors starting this spring. It is also adding a smaller midweek market.

DC-based FRESHFARM, the nonprofit that operates two-dozen producer-only farmers markets in the region, has worked with the city and the Dupont Circle BID to secure additional street space for the Dupont Circle Sunday Market.

Starting April 3, it will close off a block or so of Northwest D.C.’s Massachusetts Avenue, between 20th Street and Dupont Circle, to make for additional vendor space.

“We proudly kept the Dupont Circle market open throughout the pandemic, and we saw a spike in shopping. The expansion will help relieve shopper congestion, and also allow us to add new farmers and producers to the market, aligning with the District’s COVID recovery goals and advancing economic development for small businesses,” said FRESHFARM executive director Hugo Mogollon.

It will also help ease shopper congestion — the Dupont Circle Farmers Market can be shoulder-to-shoulder on a nice day. Dogs are not allowed within the farmers market.

There will also now be a smaller Dupont Circle farmers market on Thursdays, starting May 5. It will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. along the 1900 block of Massachusetts Avenue, with 10 to 15 farmers and producers.

The Dupont Circle Farmers Market is marking its 25th anniversary this year. There are currently more than 50 vendors selling their produce and products each Sunday.

FRESHFARM, whose network of farmers markets is the largest in the Mid-Atlantic and third-largest in the country, launched the Dupont Circle Farmers Market on July 4, 1997, with 15 farmers.