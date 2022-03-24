RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hopes of returning wane | UN to vote on blaming Russia | Biden meets with Western allies | US says Russian troops committed war crimes
Home » Business & Finance » Duke’s is bringing Proper…

Duke’s is bringing Proper Burgers to Navy Yard

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 24, 2022, 8:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Proper Burgers are coming to Navy Yard sometime this fall.

Courtesy Taylor Mickal/Duke’s Grocery
Duke’s Grocery is opening a Navy Yard location at 1201 Half St. SE.

Courtesy Duke’s Grocery
Duke’s Grocery is opening a Navy Yard location at 1201 Half St. SE.

Courtesy Duke’s Grocery
(1/3)

Duke’s Grocery, whose Proper Burger is consistently ranked as one of the best burgers in D.C., is opening a restaurant near Nationals Park in D.C.’s Navy Yard.

The Navy Yard location, at 1201 Half St. SE, on the street level of JBG Smith’s Half West residential building, will have a huge garage door that connects the inside with outside patio seating along Half Street. It will have what it says will be by far the biggest bar and the most video screens of any Duke’s location.

It will open sometime this fall.

”This is going to be a drinks-heavy operation, and the Duke’s staples we are known for,” said Daniel Kramer, managing partner of Dukes’s owner Duo Group.

Kramer said there will be a dozen draft beers, “stiff” specialty cocktails and a robust wine list.

The Navy Yard location will have what might be the longest happy hours in town — from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. — and bottomless brunch.

Duke’s calls its menu, some of which changes daily, East London pub-inspired food.

“Our goal everywhere we operate is to be your ‘local’ type of place where you come for late night drinks, weekday lunch, birthday parties and everything in between, “Kramer said.

The original Duke’s Grocery opened Dupont Circle on 17th Street NW in 2013. It opened an outpost called Duke’s Counter in Woodley Park in 2016, and a Duke’s Grocery location in Foggy Bottom in 2019.

In addition to Duke’s, Duo Group’s other restaurants include Gogi Yogi Korean BBQ in Shaw and the soon-to-open year-round outdoor Chesapeake Crab Shack and Bar on U Street NW.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA highlights new reporting hotline amid warnings about potential Russian cyber attacks

CDO Council sees ‘unique opportunity’ to elevate data talent across government

EPA adopts 'hybrid workplace' model in office reentry plans set for May

New bill would mandate legacy IT inventories, modernization plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up