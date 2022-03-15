RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Compared to states, DC unemployment remains high

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 15, 2022, 9:55 AM

Unemployment rates continued to fall in most states in January, but the jobless rate in the District rose, and compared to states, D.C. still has one of the highest unemployment rates.

California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and D.C. proper, when included on the monthly state report, have the highest January unemployment rates. D.C.’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.3%, up from 6.1% in December.

Twenty-five states and D.C. had unemployment rates higher than the 4% national average in January.

Maryland’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.4%. Virginia’s January unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.3%.

Nebraska and Utah tied for the lowest state seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in January, at 2.2%.

The District regained 35,000 jobs between January 2021 and January 2022, for a job growth rate of 4.9%. Maryland’s 75,300 annual gain in jobs was 2.9%, and Virginia had a year-over-year job growth rate of 2.3%, or 89,800 jobs.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly state unemployment numbers and employment changes online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

