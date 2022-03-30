RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 30, 2022, 3:40 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $3.58 to $107.82 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $3.22 to $113.45 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 13 cents to $3.33 a gallon. April heating oil rose 9 cents to $3.81 a gallon. May natural gas rose 28 cents $5.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $21 to $1,939 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 39 cents to $25.11 an ounce and May copper rose 3 cents to $4.75 a pound.

The dollar fell to 121.78 Japanese yen from 122.91 yen. The euro rose to $1.1159 from $1.1089.

