Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 22, 2022, 3:18 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 36 cents to $111.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 14 cents to $115.48 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 4 cents to $3.33 a gallon. April heating oil rose 6 cents to $3.86 a gallon. April natural gas rose 29 cents $5.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $8 to $1,921.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 41 cents to $24.90 an ounce and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.70 a pound.

The dollar rose to 120.74 Japanese yen from 119.48 yen. The euro rose to $1.1022 from $1.1017.

