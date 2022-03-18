RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 3:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.72 to $104.70 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $1.29 to $107.93 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 2 cents to $3.24 a gallon. April heating oil rose 11 cents to $3.60 a gallon. April natural gas fell 13 cents $4.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $13.90 to $1,929.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 53 cents to $25.09 an ounce and May copper rose 4 cents to $4.74 a pound.

The dollar rose to 119.13 Japanese yen from 118.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.1047 from $1.1100.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up