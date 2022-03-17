RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | Who's a war criminal? | How to help
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 3:33 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $7.94 to $102.98 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $8.62 to $106.64 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 23 cents to $3.22 a gallon. April heating oil rose 39 cents to $3.49 a gallon. April natural gas rose 24 cents $4.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $34 to $1,943.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 91 cents to $25.62 an ounce and May copper rose 10 cents to $4.70 a pound.

The dollar fell to 118.58 Japanese yen from 118.69 yen. The euro rose to $1.1100 from $1.1001.

