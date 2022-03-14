RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | Peace talks resume | How to help
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 3:14 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $6.32 to $103.01 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $5.77 to $106.90 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 14 cents to $3.17 a gallon. April heating oil fell 14 cents to $3.28 a gallon. April natural gas fell 6 cents $4.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $24.20 to $1,960.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 86 cents to $25.30 an ounce and May copper fell 11 cents to $4.52 a pound.

The dollar rose to 118.11 Japanese yen from 117.34 yen. The euro rose to $1.0957 from $1.0910.

Business & Finance

