CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 3:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $7.69 to $103.41 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $7 to $104.97 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 29 cents to $3.09 a gallon. April heating oil rose 14 cents to $3.15 a gallon. April natural gas rose 17 cents to $4.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $43.10 to $1,943.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose $1.17 to $25.54 an ounce and May copper rose 15 cents to $4.60 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.86 Japanese yen from 114.89 yen. The euro fell to $1.1123 from $1.1223.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

February TSP performance sees improvement over January

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up