Booz Allen to acquire Reston intel company

McLean, Virginia-based Booz Allen Hamilton, the largest government IT consulting contractor, continues a recent string of acquisitions by acquiring Reston-based cybersecurity firm EverWatch.

Financial terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed.

Acquiring EverWatch, whose customers include defense and intelligence communities, adds a workforce with high security clearances, and will expand Booz Allen’s focus on mission-critical classified programs.

EverWatch develops classified platforms to combat increasingly sophisticated national cyber threats. Booz Allen said the acquisition will help it leapfrog technology development cycles and accelerate delivery of classified software development and analytics to national security clients.

EverWatch is a portfolio company of Chevy Chase, Maryland-based Enlightenment Capital and was founded in 2017. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2022 and EverWatch will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Booz Allen working with its national security sector.

Last June, Booz Allen acquired Herndon-based Liberty IT Solutions for $725 million, and in September acquired Fredericksburg, Virginia-based TracePoint.

Booz Allen, with almost 18,000 employees in the D.C. region, had $7.9 billion in fiscal 2021 revenue, almost all of it from government IT consulting.