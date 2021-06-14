JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
Booz Allen closes on $725M acquisition of Herndon IT contractor

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 14, 2021, 10:15 AM

The Booz Allen Hamilton logo is seen on a building in Annapolis Junction, Maryland, on March 11, 2019. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

McLean, Virginia-based Booz Allen Hamilton, already the largest government IT contractor in the D.C. region, has completed its acquisition of Herndon-based Liberty IT Solutions for $725 million.

Liberty IT Solutions is now part of Booz Allen’s civilian services group.

The company has about 600 employees. In addition to its Herndon headquarters, it has operations in Exton, Pennsylvania, and Melbourne, Florida. Its work includes IT modernization projects for government agencies and the health care industry, including the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The acquisition expands Booz Allen’s growth in health care consulting.

Liberty IT Solutions has a backlog of more than $2 billion in IT modernization work. Booz Allen says the acquisition will immediately increase revenue growth and earnings.

Booz Allen paid for the acquisition with a combination of cash and from proceeds of a $500 million debt offering earlier this month.

Booz Allen has more than 14,000 D.C.-area employees and almost 28,000 worldwide. It had $7.9 billion in 2020 revenue, almost of all which came from government contracting sales.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

