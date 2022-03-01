CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Business & Finance » Alarm.com to expand in…

Alarm.com to expand in Tysons, invest $2.6M and add 180 jobs

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 1, 2022, 9:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alarm.com, which makes smart home and business security systems, will invest $2.6 million to expand its technology research & development division at its headquarters in Tysons, Virginia.

The company will hire an additional 180 employees as part of its growth.

Alarm.com, headquartered at 8281 Greensboro Drive in Tysons, currently has 700 employees in Virginia and about 1,500 employees companywide.

“Alarm.com, which has office locations in several other states, chose to make this investment in Virginia due to Northern Virginia’s strong workforce, including its high concentration of STEM workers, numerous higher education institutions, and desirable quality of life,” said Victoria Schillinger, vice president of human resources at Alarm.com.

“It was only a decade ago that our company was 10% of the current size, and with our passion for research, development and technology, we look forward to welcoming new talent to our team.”

The company is eligible to receive $700 per new job created, up to $126,000 for 180 jobs, from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, once the new hires have been on the company’s payroll for at least 90 days.

Alarm.com, founded in 2000, had $749 million in total revenue last year, a 21.2% increase over 2020 revenue. It forecasts 2022 revenue of as much as $819 million.

The company’s products integrate with Internet of Things devices through apps and interfaces, and include security, video, access control, automation and energy management, such as smart thermostats.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

Innovation for IRS customer experience hangs on cost effectiveness

Mathias to become the 8th CIO in last 7 years at HHS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up