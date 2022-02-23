Capital One is rolling out a new feature for rewards credit card members called Capital One Dining, which provides access to hard-to-get reservations and a curated list of fine restaurants.

Capital One is rolling out a new feature for rewards credit card members called Capital One Dining, which provides access to hard-to-get reservations and a curated list of fine restaurants.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company worked with chef José Andrés — as well as the James Beard Foundation and the Michelin Guide — to develop Capital One Dining. It will initially be rolled out in D.C. and 10 other cities in March and feature 350 restaurants.

It will be available to all Capital One branded rewards cardholders.

Through an app or desktop, cardmembers will be able to reserve a table from those set aside for Capital One Dining members. Cardmember profiles can include dietary preferences and special dates such as birthdays and anniversaries, which will automatically be flagged for the restaurants.

Capital One says Dining card members will also have access to exclusive events, unique cardholder tickets and culinary experiences.

“We know our customers are passionate about dining out with family and friends, whether its a 12-course dinner at an award-winning restaurant or brunch at a hidden gem,” said Monica Weaver, head of branded card partnerships at Capital One. “This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to continue bringing our customers access to unforgettable culinary experiences.”

Cardholders can enter preferred locations for restaurants and search other cities as well.

Andrés led the curation of the Capital One Dining recommendations, including his favorite picks. The restaurants also include those that are part of his own ThinkFoodGroup restaurant portfolio, such as his two-Michelin-starred minibar in D.C.’s Penn Quarter.

In addition, Capital One Dining allows access to such events as Taste America by the James Beard Foundation, a Michelin Guide dining series and the South Beach Wine and Food Festival.