LEGO Discovery Center is coming to Northern Virginia

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 4, 2022, 10:35 AM

Springfield Town Center owner Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has signed a lease with Merlin Entertainments for the D.C. region’s first LEGO attraction, this one a next generation version called LEGO Discovery Center.

The 32,000-square-foot indoor attraction, planned for the lower level of the mall directly off the main entrance, is scheduled to open in 2023, but no other details of what the Springfield location will have have been offered.

Other Legoland locations typically have a LEGO store, playgrounds and rides. Some have hotels.

“We are delighted to be opening an indoor LEGO attraction in Washington D.C. at Springfield Town Center. We look forward to revealing more special details over the coming months,” said Meike Lippert, senior divisional director Midway Europe and global new openings for Merlin Entertainments.

The closest Legoland to D.C. is in Plymouth Meeting Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia. There are 14 Legoland locations in the U.S.

Rendering of LEGO Discovery Center
Here’s a rendering of the LEGO Discovery Center planned for Springfield Town Center in Fairfax County, Va. It is scheduled to open in 2023. (Courtesy Merlin Entertainments)

At Springfield Town Center, it will join other “experiential” tenants, including Dave & Buster’s, Maggie McFly’s and Yard House.

“Experiential tenants have proven to be great catalysts throughout our portfolio and we expect that, upon opening, our trade area will expand by a two-hour drive time, driving traffic and sales,” said Joseph Coradino, CEO of PREIT.

LEGO Group does not fully own LEGOLAND locations. It is a partnership with U.K.-based Merlin, one of the largest visitor attractions operators, with 138 attractions and 21 hotels in 24 countries. It also owns Madame Tussauds.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

