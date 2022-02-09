How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, putting the market further into the green for the week after a…

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, putting the market further into the green for the week after a solid gain a day earlier.

Technology and communications stocks led the way higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.95%, the highest it’s been since before the pandemic began.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 65.64 points, or 1.5%, to 4,587.18.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 305.28 points, or 0.9%, to 35,768.06.

The Nasdaq rose 295.92 points, or 2.1%, to 14,490.37.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 38.13 points, or 1.9%, to 2,083.50.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 86.65 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 678.32 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 392.37 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 81.14 points, or 4.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 179 points, or 3.8%.

The Dow is down 570.24 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,154.60 points, or 7.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 161.81 points, or 7.2%.

