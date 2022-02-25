Don’t be taken in by fraud promising delivery of Ukraine relief

Scammers follow the news like everyone else, and are poised to take advantage of people offering aid to Ukraine.

Scammers follow the news like everyone else, and are poised to take advantage of people offering aid to Ukraine.

The Better Business Bureau has advice for putting good intentions to best and safe use.

“Here at the Better Business Bureau, we are urging donors to give, but to give wisely,” said Kelsey Coleman of the Better Business Bureau that services the D.C. metro area.

First tip — know where your money is going.

“Scammers will create ‘sound-alike’ names. If they’re going to set up a fake charity, they’re probably going to pull up a name that sounds similar to what you’ve heard before,” Coleman warned.

Evaluate whether the charity is capable of pulling off what it’s promising.

“Especially in this situation where the need is dire and it’s urgent — some charities have the best intentions, but they just don’t have their feet on the ground, they’re not as close to the situation to be able to offer that relief right away,” she said.

Experienced disaster relief charities are the best bet to help deliver aid as soon as possible. Food and clothes drives are not a good idea.

“Relief organizations are better equipped to obtain what is needed, and they can distribute effectively to avoid duplicate efforts,” Coleman advised.

The Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance rates charities evaluating 20 different factors including results and finances.

Exaggerated claims such as “100% of donations will be spent on relief” should be regarded as a red flag. Coleman said promises like that just aren’t feasible.

“Even with charities with the best intentions, they have overhead expenses, so 100% of your dollars are not going to be going to the relief efforts,” she said.

Crowdfunding appeals are popular on social media, but the BBB recommends only giving to someone you know personally.

“And make sure you’re reviewing the platform’s policies regarding the fees and distribution of the collected funds,” Coleman said.

Specific charities including those making crowdfunding requests can be checked out on the BBB website. You can find charities vetted by the BBB to specifically offer aid in Ukraine here.