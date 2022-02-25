CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Business & Finance » Don’t be taken in…

Don’t be taken in by fraud promising delivery of Ukraine relief

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

February 25, 2022, 4:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Scammers follow the news like everyone else, and are poised to take advantage of people offering aid to Ukraine.

The Better Business Bureau has advice for putting good intentions to best and safe use.

“Here at the Better Business Bureau, we are urging donors to give, but to give wisely,” said Kelsey Coleman of the Better Business Bureau that services the D.C. metro area.

First tip — know where your money is going.

“Scammers will create ‘sound-alike’ names. If they’re going to set up a fake charity, they’re probably going to pull up a name that sounds similar to what you’ve heard before,” Coleman warned.

Evaluate whether the charity is capable of pulling off what it’s promising.

“Especially in this situation where the need is dire and it’s urgent — some charities have the best intentions, but they just don’t have their feet on the ground, they’re not as close to the situation to be able to offer that relief right away,” she said.

Experienced disaster relief charities are the best bet to help deliver aid as soon as possible. Food and clothes drives are not a good idea.

“Relief organizations are better equipped to obtain what is needed, and they can distribute effectively to avoid duplicate efforts,” Coleman advised.

The Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance rates charities evaluating 20 different factors including results and finances.

Exaggerated claims such as “100% of donations will be spent on relief” should be regarded as a red flag. Coleman said promises like that just aren’t feasible.

“Even with charities with the best intentions, they have overhead expenses, so 100% of your dollars are not going to be going to the relief efforts,” she said.

Crowdfunding appeals are popular on social media, but the BBB recommends only giving to someone you know personally.

“And make sure you’re reviewing the platform’s policies regarding the fees and distribution of the collected funds,” Coleman said.

Specific charities including those making crowdfunding requests can be checked out on the BBB website. You can find charities vetted by the BBB to specifically offer aid in Ukraine here.

Kristi King

Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up