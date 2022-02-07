OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 3:17 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 99 cents to $91.32 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 58 cents to $92.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $2.69 a gallon. March heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.86 a gallon. March natural gas fell 34 cents to $4.23 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $14 to $1,821.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 60 cents to $23.08 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $4.46 a pound.

The dollar fell to 115.08 Japanese yen from 115.27 yen. The euro fell to $1.1442 from $1.1448.

