OLYMPICS NEWS: Opening ceremony details | Russia's Putin in Beijing for Olympics | Downhill skiing session update | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 3:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 6 cents to $88.26 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 31 cents to $89.47 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $2.61 a gallon. March heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.77 a gallon. March natural gas rose 75 cents to $5.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $8.80 to $1,810.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 11 cents to $22.71 an ounce and March copper rose 7 cents to $4.50 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.39 Japanese yen from 114.71 yen. The euro rose to $1.1311 from $1.1254.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Data will be key to building national cyber workforce strategy, officials say

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up