Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 3:20 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 5 cents to $88.20 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 10 cents to $89.16 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $2.58 a gallon. March heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.74 a gallon. March natural gas fell 12 cents to $4.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $5.10 to $1,801.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 21 cents to $22.60 an ounce and March copper rose 11 cents to $4.43 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.71 Japanese yen from 115.01 yen. The euro rose to $1.1254 from $1.1246.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

