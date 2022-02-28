CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 3:50 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $4.13 to $95.72 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $3.06 to $100.99 a barrel, while the more heavily traded May contract rose $3.85 to $97.97 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 7 cents to $2.80 a gallon. March heating oil rose 16 cents to $3.01 a gallon. April natural gas fell 7 cents to $4.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $13.10 to $1,900.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 35 cents to $24.37 an ounce and May copper fell 4 cents to $4.45 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.89 Japanese yen from 115.59 yen. The euro fell to $1.1223 from $1.1264.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

