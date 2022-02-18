OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 3:15 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 69 cents to $91.07 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 57 cents to $93.54 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $2.67 a gallon. March heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.78 a gallon. March natural gas fell 6 cents to $4.43 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $2.20 to $1,899.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 11 cents to $23.99 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $4.52 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.09 Japanese yen from 114.89 yen. The euro fell to $1.1330 from $1.1365.

