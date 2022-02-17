OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Free skate world record shattered | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | Gu wins 3rd Olympic medal | Top photos
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 3:13 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.90 to $91.76 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.84 to $92.97 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 3 cents to $2.65 a gallon. March heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.79 a gallon. March natural gas fell 23 cents to $4.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $30.50 to $1,902 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 27 cents to $23.88 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $4.52 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.89 Japanese yen from 115.41 yen. The euro fell to $1.1365 from $1.1391.

