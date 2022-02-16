Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.59 to $93.66 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.59 to $93.66 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.53 to $94.81 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $2.68 a gallon. March heating oil was unchanged at $2.86 a gallon. March natural gas rose 41 cents to $4.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $15.30 to $1,871.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 27 cents to $23.61 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent to $4.54 a pound.

The dollar fell to 115.41 Japanese yen from 115.63 yen. The euro rose to $1.1391 from $1.1360.

