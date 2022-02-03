OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » Business & Finance » City where home values…

City where home values rose four-times as much as DC

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 3, 2022, 10:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It is good to be a homeowner in Austin, Texas. It is tough to be trying to be one there.

Redfin reports the total value of homes in the Texas capital surged 39.2% in 2021, the largest gain among the 100 most populous U.S. metropolitan areas, and more than four times the annual gain in the D.C. metro area.

The $103 billion increase in home values in Austin last year is roughly equal to the 2020 GDP of Ecuador.

Redfin says out-of-towners moving to Austin from more expensive cities, such as San Francisco and New York are spending more to buy a home there, boosting prices overall.

The D.C. metro was actually among cities with the smallest annual gain in total home value, rising 8.8% in 2021.

Baltimore was also in the bottom 10 for annual home value gain, at 10.3%, so was Frederick, Maryland, at 9.1%.

St. Louis was the only metro that saw a decline in home values in 2021, falling 2.1%.

Here’s a look at the top markets where home values have had the greatest change. (Courtesy Redfin)

The overall value of all homes nationwide surged 18.6% in 2021 to a record $38.6 trillion. Home values in rural areas and suburbs rose more than core cities, up 19.5% and 19.2% respectively.

Single-family homes also outpaced condos, rising 19.6% compared to 15.4%.

“Single-family homes became a hot commodity during the pandemic with scores of Americans exchanging cramped condos for bigger houses. That said, condo demand has started to rebound as cities have bounced back and buyers have found themselves priced out of the single-family home market,” Redfin said.

Redfin’s full report is online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Service members of color face racial harassment, safety issues and more, study says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up