Ashburn becomes home to the biggest indoor car wash in the US

On Saturday, Flagship Carwash opened the bay doors on its newest location in Ashburn, Virginia, which is now the largest indoor car wash in the United States.

The new car wash, located in the Commonwealth Center off of Loudoun County Parkway, is a 65,000-square-foot facility that features climate-control, side-by-side double wash tunnels, 22 free vacuum stations, 10 detailing bays and three dry-belt conveyors for interior cleaning.

Flagship adds that its full-service car wash is estimated to take about 13 minutes.

This expansion of locations follows what Flagship calls a “Hub and Spoke” model, whereby full service “hubs” (interior & exterior washes) are surrounded by express service centers (exterior washes only).

The newest Flagship location in Ashburn is a “hub.”

Through Feb. 28, the Flagship Carwash in Ashburn will offer a free Deluxe Exterior Car Wash to customers who text the keyword FLAGSHIP to text code 30400 and receive a bar code to redeem at the new Ashburn location.

In a news release, Flagship said “a grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held in coming weeks.”