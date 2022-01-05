Maryland auto insurance among highest; Virginia top for aggressive drivers

One estimate expects average auto insurance premiums to rise 5% in 2022, according to Insurfy’s annual report, after rising an average of 12% in 2021.

Pandemic lockdowns in 2020 significantly impacted the number of commuters on the road, and the drop in insurance claims that resulted was so big that insurance companies issued policy holders partial refunds on their premium payments.

Commuters are back on the road now, and insurance claims have risen, and so will insurance premiums paid by policy holders again in 2022.

The average annual cost to insure a vehicle in 2022 will be $1,707, according to Insurify. But premiums are based on a wide range of criteria, including vehicle type and age, age and gender of driver, past insurance claims and location.

Maryland ranks No. 10 for expected highest average auto insurance premium in 2022, at $1,948. The highest auto insurance rates are in Michigan, at $2,858. The lowest average rates are in Hawaii at $824.

While Virginia’s expected auto insurance premiums will match the national average, Virginia does have one distinction.

Insurify says 49 out of 1,000 drivers in Virginia are considered “Aggressive,” the highest rate of any state. It defines aggressive drivers as those who have been cited with a prior infraction that indicates a serious disregard for others on the road, such as failure to yield or stop, tailgating, hit-and-runs, negligence and reckless driving.

Aggressive drivers pay over 25% more in auto insurance premiums than drivers with a clean record. Insurify reports 44% of drivers witnessed more aggressive driving on the road in 2021.

Insurify’s report says 38% of drivers were driving more in 2021 than 2020.

Insurify’s full report on auto premiums in 2022, including the vehicle types and models with the lowest and highest insurance costs, and other factors that affect insurance rates, is available for download online.