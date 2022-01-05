ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 4:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting raised expectations that the central bank will move faster to raise interest rates to fight inflation.

The S&P 500, The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell. Drops in major technology stocks were the biggest weight on the market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 92.96 points, or 1.9%, to 4,700.58.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392.54 points, or 1.1%, to 36,407.11.

The Nasdaq fell 522.54 points, or 3.3%, to 15,100.17.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 74.87 points, or 3.3%, to 2,194.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 65.60 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 68.81 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 544.80 points, or 3.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 51.31 points, or 2.3%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

Survey: Tell us about your BlackBerry memories

Navy Ready Reserve still has some vaccine holdouts as omicron rages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up