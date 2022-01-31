How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Wall Street closed higher Monday, but still logged its worst monthly loss since the early days of the pandemic. The…

Listen now to WTOP News

Wall Street closed higher Monday, but still logged its worst monthly loss since the early days of the pandemic. The market closed a tumultuous January wracked by worries that imminent interest-rate hikes will make everything in markets more challenging.

The S&P 500 is down 5.9% since setting a record exactly four weeks ago. It lost 5.3% this month, the worst since falling 12.5% in March 2020, when it hit bottom after the pandemic shut down the global economy.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 83.70 points, or 1.9%, to 4,515.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 406.39 points, or 1.2%, to 35,131.86.

The Nasdaq rose 469.31 points, or 3.4%, to 14,239.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 59.94 points, or 3%, to 2,028.45

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 250.63 points, or 5.3%.

The Dow is down 1,206.44 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,405.09 points, or 9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 216.86 points, or 9.7%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.