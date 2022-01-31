CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 4:57 PM

Wall Street closed higher Monday, but still logged its worst monthly loss since the early days of the pandemic. The market closed a tumultuous January wracked by worries that imminent interest-rate hikes will make everything in markets more challenging.

The S&P 500 is down 5.9% since setting a record exactly four weeks ago. It lost 5.3% this month, the worst since falling 12.5% in March 2020, when it hit bottom after the pandemic shut down the global economy.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 83.70 points, or 1.9%, to 4,515.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 406.39 points, or 1.2%, to 35,131.86.

The Nasdaq rose 469.31 points, or 3.4%, to 14,239.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 59.94 points, or 3%, to 2,028.45

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 250.63 points, or 5.3%.

The Dow is down 1,206.44 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,405.09 points, or 9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 216.86 points, or 9.7%.

