How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 4:27 PM

A late-afternoon recovery in technology stocks helped erase most of the market’s losses Friday, but it wasn’t enough to keep major indexes from logging their second losing week in a row.

The S&P 500 snuck back into the green in the last few minutes of trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also rose, while the the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 3.82 points, or 0.1%, to 4,662.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.81 points, or 0.6%, to 35,911.81.

The Nasdaq rose 86.94 points, or 0.6%, to 14,893.75.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.02 points, or 0.1%, to 2,162.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 14.18 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 319.85 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 42.15 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 17.35 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 103.33 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is down 426.49 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 751.22 points, or 4.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 82.86 points, or 3.7%.

