CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | CDC encourages higher-quality masks | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Business & Finance » DC metro housing market…

DC metro housing market ends 2021 with lower sales, showings

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 13, 2022, 8:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The final report on the D.C. metro area’s housing market for 2021 shows a year-end slowdown, and less activity when compared to the final month of 2020.

Listing service Bright MLS reports home showings by real estate agents in December dropped sharply, down 20% from November. Showings were also 5.9% lower than December 2020.

Fewer potential buyers looking also translated into a drop in contracts signed to buy a home. Pending sales in the D.C. metro total just over 4,200. That’s a 29% drop in contract signings compared to November, and down 8.6% from a year earlier. Closed sales also slowed, with 6,100 sales that closed in December. That’s down 3.8% from November and down 8.4% from December 2020.

What did sell took a little longer to go under contract, spending an average of 12 days on the market — four days more than a year earlier.

The slowdown in sales did not translate into lower year-over-year prices. The median price of what sold in December came in at $520,000. That was 7.8% higher than December 2020, though it was down 2.2% from median selling prices in November.

Bright MLS also runs a monthly Home Demand Index, measuring the strength of buyer demand based on Internet searches and requests for viewings. Its Demand Index in December was down 28.9% from November, and 23.3% lower than a year ago.

The biggest drop in buyer interest was among higher-priced single-family homes and higher-priced condos. The weakest demand, now considered “Limited,” was for lower-priced and mid-priced single-family homes.

Below are median selling prices for jurisdictions around the D.C. metro in December, courtesy of Bright MLS.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up