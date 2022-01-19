CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 3:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.53 to $86.96 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 93 cents to $88.44. a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 3 cents to $2.46 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.69 a gallon. February natural gas fell 25 cents to $4.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $30.80 to $1,843.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 74 cents to $24.23 an ounce and March copper rose 9 cents to $4.47 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.25 Japanese yen from 114.61 yen. The euro rose to $1.1351 from $1.1329.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

SSA reaches deal to resume some in-person disability claims hearings starting in May

Three perspectives on network modernization: 'fail fast, fail small, and succeed'

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up