Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 3:27 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $2.99 to $81.22 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $2.85 to $83.72 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 8 cents to $2.36 a gallon. February heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.56 a gallon. February natural gas rose 17 cents to $4.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $19.70 to $1,818.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 35 cents to $22.81 an ounce and March copper rose 8 cents to $4.43 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.37 Japanese yen from 115.22 yen. The euro rose to $1.1366 from $1.1324.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

