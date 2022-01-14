WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Sunday evening | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Austin company brings IV drips, cryotherapy to Alexandria

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 14, 2022, 11:33 AM

Fast-growing alternative wellness chain Restore Hyper Wellness will open its second D.C.-area location, in Alexandria’s Bradlee Shopping Center, this spring.

Restore Hyper Wellness has one location on Rockville Pike in North Bethesda, and has plans for a third D.C.-area location in Arlington’s Pentagon City. The Alexandria location at 3652 King St. has no firm opening date. There is no date for the Pentagon City location’s opening posted.

Austin, Texas-based Restore Hyper Wellness has 119 mostly franchised locations nationwide, 45 of which were opened in 2021. Last month, the company raised $140 million, led by equity firm General Atlantic, to fund expansion.

It said its company-wide sales grew by 158% in 2021.

Restore Hyper Wellness, founded in 2015, is a membership-based wellness chain. Its services include cryotherapy, or brief exposure to sub-zero temperatures promoted as a treatment to boost energy and advance healing (full-body exposure to temperatures as low as minus-166-degrees Fahrenheit for up to 3 minutes), IV vitamin drip therapy, hyperbaric oxygen chambers and infra-red light therapy.

It also offers cosmetic services, such as facials.

The company promotes its services as treatments for inflammation, energy boosting, reducing signs of aging and improving sleep.

“We are defining a new healthcare experience that we describe as effective, social and transparent,” said Restore co-founder Jim Donnelly. “We believe everyone should have access to proactive health modalities that help them feel their best, so they can do more of what they love.”

The website for its Bethesda location lists a membership at $99 for the first month. Signage at the Alexandria location promotes 90% off first month membership.

