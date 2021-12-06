Maryland casino gambling up 23% in November from a year ago

Maryland’s casinos continue to draw in the gamblers, with total gaming revenue at all five casinos reaching $160.4 million in November, up 23% from November 2020, when casinos were still operating with capacity restrictions.

Maryland’s casinos continue to draw in the gamblers, with total gaming revenue at all five casinos reaching $160.4 million in November, up 23% from November 2020, when casinos were still operating with capacity restrictions.

Casino contributions to various state programs, most of which go to the Education Trust Fund, totaled $67.2 million, up 25%.

At MGM National Harbor, which will mark its fifth anniversary this week, November gaming revenue totaled $57.9 million, up 22.7% from a year earlier and the most gaming revenue collected by Maryland’s casinos.

Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills had $58.2 million in gaming revenue, up 29.3%. Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino had $15.7 million, up 2.8%.

Maryland’s three smaller casinos — Hollywood Casino, Ocean Downs and Rocky Gap Casino — all had big year-over-year increases in gaming revenue, at 19.5%, 30.4% and 29.5% respectively.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino gaming revenue and contributions to the state online.