Maryland casino gambling up 23% in November from a year ago

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 6, 2021, 12:56 PM

Maryland’s casinos continue to draw in the gamblers, with total gaming revenue at all five casinos reaching $160.4 million in November, up 23% from November 2020, when casinos were still operating with capacity restrictions.

Casino contributions to various state programs, most of which go to the Education Trust Fund, totaled $67.2 million, up 25%.

At MGM National Harbor, which will mark its fifth anniversary this week, November gaming revenue totaled $57.9 million, up 22.7% from a year earlier and the most gaming revenue collected by Maryland’s casinos.

Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills had $58.2 million in gaming revenue, up 29.3%. Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino had $15.7 million, up 2.8%.

Maryland’s three smaller casinos — Hollywood Casino, Ocean Downs and Rocky Gap Casino — all had big year-over-year increases in gaming revenue, at 19.5%, 30.4% and 29.5% respectively.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino gaming revenue and contributions to the state online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

