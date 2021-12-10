CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Business & Finance » Capital City Mambo sauce…

Capital City Mambo sauce now available at some KFC locations

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 10, 2021, 9:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Arsha Jones founded Capital City Mambo Sauce 10 years ago and now ships the sauce to buyers nationally. (Courtesy KFC)

KFC has added Capital City Mambo Sauce to the menu at locations in Maryland, as well as KFC restaurants in Dallas and Atlanta.

The sauce will be available as a condiment for a limited time.

Capital City Mambo Sauce is entrepreneur Arsha Jones’ version of the hot and sweet sauce that gained fame at D.C. chicken wing restaurants in the 1950s. She founded the business 10 years ago and now ships the sauce to buyers nationally.

It is also sold at several major grocery stores and retailers.

Jones was born and raised in D.C., and after moving to the suburbs, found it hard to get her hands on the D.C. staple, so she developed her own recipe. Her business has grown from a home-kitchen operation to a commercially-produced brand.

“KFC has given Capital City a huge opportunity to highlight a culture that many don’t get a chance to experience,” Jones said. “When visitors think of Washington, D.C., the envision museums, government and politics, but there’s a huge community just beyond those few blocks that has a rich history filled with styles, music, lingo and food all our own.”

“Arsha has created a successful business with this ridiculously delicious sauce, and we are proud to partner with her to give even more people a chance to try it,” said Kevin Hochman, president of KFC U.S.

Capital City Mambo Sauce is available at 11 KFC locations in Maryland; 26 locations in the Dallas area; and 59 locations in the Atlanta area. The full list of locations is available online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

Retirement processing times drop for first time in months

The pandemic is by no means over, but the lessons learned are just beginning

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up