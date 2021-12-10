Capital City Mambo sauce now available at some KFC locations

KFC has added Capital City Mambo Sauce to the menu at locations in Maryland, as well as KFC restaurants in Dallas and Atlanta.

The sauce will be available as a condiment for a limited time.

Capital City Mambo Sauce is entrepreneur Arsha Jones’ version of the hot and sweet sauce that gained fame at D.C. chicken wing restaurants in the 1950s. She founded the business 10 years ago and now ships the sauce to buyers nationally.

It is also sold at several major grocery stores and retailers.

Jones was born and raised in D.C., and after moving to the suburbs, found it hard to get her hands on the D.C. staple, so she developed her own recipe. Her business has grown from a home-kitchen operation to a commercially-produced brand.

“KFC has given Capital City a huge opportunity to highlight a culture that many don’t get a chance to experience,” Jones said. “When visitors think of Washington, D.C., the envision museums, government and politics, but there’s a huge community just beyond those few blocks that has a rich history filled with styles, music, lingo and food all our own.”

“Arsha has created a successful business with this ridiculously delicious sauce, and we are proud to partner with her to give even more people a chance to try it,” said Kevin Hochman, president of KFC U.S.

Capital City Mambo Sauce is available at 11 KFC locations in Maryland; 26 locations in the Dallas area; and 59 locations in the Atlanta area. The full list of locations is available online.