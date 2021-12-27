CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Business & Finance » DC developer bets big…

DC developer bets big on e-commerce logistics surge

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 27, 2021, 8:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Meridian Group acquired 277-acres in Virginia that will eventually be a 2.8 million square foot distribution logistics park. (Powers Brown Architecture)

Bethesda, Maryland-based The Meridian Group — one of the largest developers of commercial, residential and retail real estate in the D.C. area — is diversifying development to warehousing, citing the exploding market for logistics from rising e-commerce sales and supply chain demands.

It is a big project.

The Meridian Group has acquired 277-acres along Interstate-81 in Winchester, Virginia, from multiple sellers for an undisclosed sum. It will invest $150 million in what will eventually be a 2.8 million square foot distribution logistics park that will also include restaurants and retail.

It is the first time The Meridian Group has invested in developments outside of office, residential, hotel and mixed-use properties. Some of the developer’s better-known projects have included The Boro in Tysons, One Ballston Plaza, Anthem Row in D.C. and Bethesda Metro Center.

Meridian has 29 office buildings in the D.C. area.

In Winchester, One Logistics Park, being developed with partner Wickshire Industrial, will be completed in phases. Phase 1 construction will include nearly 1.4 million square feet of industrial space across two facilities. Groundbreaking is set for the first quarter of 2022, with delivery of Phase 1 in the second half of 2023.

The speculative space is being marketed by Colliers.

Its location will have access to the Baltimore-Washington region via Interstate-66 and Interstate-70, and is close to the Virginia Inland Port.

“Companies and their customers want their products delivered faster and more efficiently than ever before. This has created incredible demand for larger warehouses that keep supply chains running as smooth as possible,” said Kyle Maurer, vice president of acquisitions at The Meridian Group.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up