CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 3:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell $1.78 to $75.21 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $1.75 to $77.78 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 7 cents to $2.23 a gallon. January heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.33 a gallon. February natural gas rose 17 cents to $3.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $14.50 to $1,828.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 29 cents to $23.35 an ounce and March copper rose 7 cents to $4.46 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.09 Japanese yen from 115.07 yen. The euro rose to $1.1383 from $1.1326.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up