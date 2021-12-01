CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Business & Finance » Capital One drops all…

Capital One drops all overdraft fees, latest bank to do so

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 11:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Capital One said Wednesday that will get rid of all overdraft fees, the latest bank to do so this year and one of the largest financial institutions to shy away from the long-hated practice.

The Virginia-based bank said it will still allow customers to overdraft, but it will no longer charge a fee to do so. Any eligible customers can opt into fee-free overdraft at any times, the bank said.

A number other banks have announced this year — Ally Bank and regional banking giant PNC for example — that they would end overdraft fees or create programs that would greatly lower the chance a customer would get hit with an overdraft fees.

In an email to employees, Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank said the move was part of “our effort to bring ingenuity, simplicity and humanity” back to banking.

That said, overdraft fees are still a prevalent practice in banking, often causing millions of bank customers to pay $34 for a cup of coffee. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released a study on Wednesday that showed the industry brought in $15.5 billion in overdraft fees in 2019, of which three banks — JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America — made up 44% of that revenue.

Consumer advocates applauded the move, especially since Capital One is one of the nation’s largest banks.

“Capital One’s complete elimination of overdraft and NSF (non-sufficient funds) fees is a landmark moment for American families,” said Lauren Saunders, associate director at the National Consumer Law Center, in a statement.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Task order protests made up larger percentage of all GAO complaints in 2020

Court orders halt to federal contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

VA resuming EHR deployments in March, restructuring management of massive project

CISA names big tech, financial execs and others to Cybersecurity Advisory Committee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up