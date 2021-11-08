Many remote workers are also working a 2nd job

Remote work has given many professionals the opportunity to collect two paychecks at a time.

A survey of 1,250 U.S. adults working remotely full time by ResumeBuilder.com found 69% have second part-time or even full-time job, with 45% saying the second job is also remote, 32% saying it is an in-person jobs, and 23% saying it is a hybrid schedule.

And despite what might seem like they’re doing a lot more work, the survey also found 47% of remote workers who have doubled up on jobs say they work 40 hours or less per week at both jobs combined.

It would also seem that these remote workers are doing one employer’s job on the other employer’s dime, at least some of the time. But remote work has those doing it thinking outside of the 9 to 5 norm.

“If we keep the mindset of full-time being 40 hours per week, then yes, I would say that is happening. But I think we need to change our mindsets to one that is more outcome driven and less output driven. And if they can create that value in fewer hours, as long as they are meeting expectations, it shouldn’t be a problem,” said Dennis Consorte at ResumeBuilder.com.

Working two remote jobs requires a great deal of organization. Without organizational skills, doubling up on jobs will eventually harm the employer.

“There may be situations where you have to make a decision on which company to prioritize. So if you’ve got two deadlines at the same time, and you only have bandwidth to deliver on one of them, then of course that’s a major problem,” Consorte said.

Consorte said, unless there is a conflict of interest or a company policy against it, or if the work is for a competitor, he does not believe employees have an obligation to disclose additional work. He also said employers with remote workers should assume they are looking for additional opportunities.

Many working two jobs don’t need to seek permission. The survey found three out of four with two jobs are running their own business as one of them.

Working two remote jobs may actually increase productivity, with 49% of those surveyed believing they are more productive.

Younger professionals were more likely to be working two jobs. Half of all of respondents say they do it to earn extra money. Other reasons include gaining more work experience, or pursuing a career they are more passionate about.

The online survey commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com was conducted by Pollfish on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5. Results are posted online..