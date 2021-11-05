Lucid Motors opens Tysons showroom Saturday

Electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors will open a showroom at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia on Saturday.

It’s the automaker’s 11th showroom to open.

Newark, California-based Lucid, founded in 2007, delivered the first of its electric vehicles to customers Oct. 30. It will initially produce just 520 Lucid Air models, and they are all reserved.

At the Tysons showroom, called Lucid Studio, potential buyers can review options for the Lucid Air lineup.

They include the following:

Lucid Air Pure that sells for $77,400;

Lucid Air Air Touring, which starts at $95,000;

Lucid Air Grand Touring, which starts at $139,000.

All of the vehicles are eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

Touring versions are expected to begin delivery in 2022. The company has an estimated 13,000 orders for the Air, according to CNBC.

Lucid says its EVs have more than 500 miles of EPA-estimated range. Its cars are produced at a new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, outside of Phoenix.

Lucid also offers a virtual reality experience that combines the physical showroom and the ability to virtually interact with a car from home while speaking with a Lucid representative.