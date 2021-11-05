CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: No mask exceptions for DC gyms | Loudoun Co. Schools adjust quarantine guidelines | Where to find COVID-19 vaccines for kids | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Business & Finance » Lucid Motors opens Tysons…

Lucid Motors opens Tysons showroom Saturday

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 5, 2021, 12:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors will open a showroom at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia on Nov. 6. (Courtesy Lucid Motors)

Electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors will open a showroom at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia on Saturday.

It’s the automaker’s 11th showroom to open.

Newark, California-based Lucid, founded in 2007, delivered the first of its electric vehicles to customers Oct. 30. It will initially produce just 520 Lucid Air models, and they are all reserved.

At the Tysons showroom, called Lucid Studio, potential buyers can review options for the Lucid Air lineup.

They include the following:

  • Lucid Air Pure that sells for $77,400;
  • Lucid Air Air Touring, which starts at $95,000;
  • Lucid Air Grand Touring, which starts at $139,000.

All of the vehicles are eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

Touring versions are expected to begin delivery in 2022. The company has an estimated 13,000 orders for the Air, according to CNBC.

Lucid says its EVs have more than 500 miles of EPA-estimated range. Its cars are produced at a new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, outside of Phoenix.

Lucid also offers a virtual reality experience that combines the physical showroom and the ability to virtually interact with a car from home while speaking with a Lucid representative.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Amid explosion in DoD’s use of OTAs, myths abound about how and whether to use them

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up