CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks managed to close mostly higher on Wall Street Thursday, but the S&P 500 is still on track for its first weekly loss in six weeks.

The benchmark index eked out a gain of under 0.1%, while gains in technology companies helped push the Nasdaq up 0.5%. The mixed showing came a day after a surge in inflation tripped up major indexes.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 2.56 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,649.27.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158.71 points, or 0.4%, to 35,921.23.

The Nasdaq rose 81.58 points, 0.5%, to 15,704.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.56 points, or 0.8%, to 2,409.14.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 48.26 points, or 1%.

The Dow is down 406.72 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 267.31 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 27.94 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 893.20 points, or 23.8%.

The Dow is up 5,314.75 points, or 17.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,816 points, or 21.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 434.29 points, or 22%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

Report finds military services still ill-equipped to investigate, prosecute sex crimes

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up