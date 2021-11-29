CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The stock market steadied itself Monday following a slide last week brought on by the newest coronavirus variant.

Investors are waiting for more clues about just how much damage the new strain may do to the economy. The S&P 500 recovered more than half its drop from Friday. Bond yields and crude oil also recovered chunks of Friday’s knee-jerk reaction to run toward safety and away from risky investments.

While the market was steadier, it didn’t return to the full-on rally it had been on before the discovery of the variant now known as omicron.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 60.65 points, or 1.3%, to 4,655.27.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 236.60 points, or 0.7%, to 35,135.94.

The Nasdaq rose 291.18 points, or 1.9%, to 15,782.83.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.96 points, or 0.2%, to 2,241.98.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 899.20 points, or 23.9%.

The Dow is up 4,529.46 points, or 14.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,894.55 points, or 22.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 267.12 points, or 13.5%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

With $2B, Labor Dept. employs two-part strategy to fix unemployment insurance systems

Agencies should delay toughest punishments for unvaccinated federal employees, Biden administration says

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up