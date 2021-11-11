CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Dillard’s, Beazer Homes rise; Walt Disney, Beyond Meat fall

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 4:23 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Walt Disney Co., down $12.34 to $162.11.

The media and entertainment giant’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Tapestry Inc., up $3.57 to $46.18.

The owner of the Coach and Kate Spade brands reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue.

Dillard’s Inc., up $29.61 to $325.61.

The department store chain handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.

Beazer Homes USA Inc., up $2.76 to $21.55.

The homebuilder’s fiscal fourth-quarter results beat analysts’ forecasts as demand remains strong.

Cooper Companies Inc., down $23.28 to $410.84.

The medical device company is buying Generate Life Sciences for $1.6 billion.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., up $1.83 to $19.97.

The Texas-based cosmetics retailer reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., up $3.38 to $40.90.

The copper and gold miner gained ground on rising copper prices.

Beyond Meat Inc., down $12.55 to $81.93.

The meat substitute maker’s third-quarter sales fell short of Wall Street forecasts because of a slump in U.S. demand.

