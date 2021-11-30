CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Business & Finance » DC office owner makes…

DC office owner makes buildings touch-free for tenants

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 30, 2021, 10:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bethesda, Maryland-based Meridian Group is rolling out an app for its building tenants it says makes it the first in Washington to deploy full touches access and control for office workers.

Meridian has 29 office buildings in the D.C. area, and almost all will have the new technology.

The Meridian Group has partnered with in-house developers at Cove to create the building app using access technology from Openpath.

Everything from building and parking access to visitor entry and fitness center reservations can be made through the app.

“We are making a major investment in the future to provide a safer, better experience for our tenants that goes beyond anything they’ve seen before,” said Kyle Maurer, vice president of The Meridian Group.

“We want our tenants to be excited about returning to the office and see how much easier things have become and how much more productive they can be here.”

Office workers can download the custom app to their phones or tablets. It allows them to unlock doors, reserve conference rooms and request AV services. They can also send visitor passes to guests, which allows them access to the building with a special code.

The partnership with Openpath also replaces the standard building access keycard with office tenants’ phones serving as access verification for entrances, elevators and offices.

The app lets tenants check to see how many people are in their buildings’ fitness center at any time, includes building updates, sign-ups for tenant events and offers from nearby retailers.

The Meridian Group has produced a rather entertaining video that highlights some of the features.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Oklahoma bid for Guard exception to vaccine mandate denied

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up