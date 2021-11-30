DC office owner makes buildings touch-free for tenants

Bethesda-based Meridian Group is rolling out an app for its building tenants it says makes it the first in Washington to deploy full touches access and control for office workers.

Meridian has 29 office buildings in the D.C. area, and almost all will have the new technology.

The Meridian Group has partnered with in-house developers at Cove to create the building app using access technology from Openpath.

Everything from building and parking access to visitor entry and fitness center reservations can be made through the app.

“We are making a major investment in the future to provide a safer, better experience for our tenants that goes beyond anything they’ve seen before,” said Kyle Maurer, vice president of The Meridian Group.

“We want our tenants to be excited about returning to the office and see how much easier things have become and how much more productive they can be here.”

Office workers can download the custom app to their phones or tablets. It allows them to unlock doors, reserve conference rooms and request AV services. They can also send visitor passes to guests, which allows them access to the building with a special code.

The partnership with Openpath also replaces the standard building access keycard with office tenants’ phones serving as access verification for entrances, elevators and offices.

The app lets tenants check to see how many people are in their buildings’ fitness center at any time, includes building updates, sign-ups for tenant events and offers from nearby retailers.

The Meridian Group has produced a rather entertaining video that highlights some of the features.