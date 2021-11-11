CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Business & Finance » DC go-go scene’s 'Big…

DC go-go scene’s ‘Big G’ has a local beer now

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 11, 2021, 8:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The new “Big G’s Flavor From the Pocket” beer from City-State. (Courtesy City-State Brewing Co.)

City-State Brewing Co. has partnered with Anwan “Big G” Glover, founding member of the D.C. go-go band Backyard Band, to collaborate on a new beer.

“Big G’s Flavor From the Pocket” will be released during the Washington Football Team game scheduled for Nov. 14, as well at the City-State taproom at 705 Edgewood Street NE.

Big G, whose Backyard Bank was founded 30 years ago on the streets of D.C. with bucket drums and is now one of the biggest go-go bands in the world, has appeared with Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G., Devin the Dude, French Montana, 2 Chainz and others.

In addition to his go-go career, Big G is also known for portraying Slim Charles on HBO’s “The Wire.”

The beer, which City-State says Big G designed himself, is a golden ale described as easy drinking with a kick, at 6% alcohol by volume.

“Big G is a hometown hero,” said City-State owner James Warner, who opened his brewery in D.C.’s Edgewood this past June. “We are humbled and honored to work with him, to have is face on a City-State can and to host him at the brewery.”

Warner says there will be more collaborations with Big G in the future.

Six-packs of Big G’s Flavor From the Pocket will be available at the City-State taproom initially, with limited distribution in D.C. later this year.

City-State Brewing Company is in a former freight rail depot near the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station, and Warner’s partnership with Big G fits with his intended theme for the brewery — to pay lots of homage to the District.

Many of his beers have D.C.-centric names, like 8 Wards Independent Pale Ale, and the walls feature images from local artists depicting D.C.’s past.

Warner is a former U.S. Senate staffer and Peace Corps volunteer, and spent more than three years planning and fundraising for his new brewery.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up