DC go-go scene’s ‘Big G’ has a local beer now

City-State Brewing Co. has partnered with Anwan “Big G” Glover, founding member of the D.C. go-go band Backyard Band, to collaborate on a new beer.

“Big G’s Flavor From the Pocket” will be released during the Washington Football Team game scheduled for Nov. 14, as well at the City-State taproom at 705 Edgewood Street NE.

Big G, whose Backyard Bank was founded 30 years ago on the streets of D.C. with bucket drums and is now one of the biggest go-go bands in the world, has appeared with Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G., Devin the Dude, French Montana, 2 Chainz and others.

In addition to his go-go career, Big G is also known for portraying Slim Charles on HBO’s “The Wire.”

The beer, which City-State says Big G designed himself, is a golden ale described as easy drinking with a kick, at 6% alcohol by volume.

“Big G is a hometown hero,” said City-State owner James Warner, who opened his brewery in D.C.’s Edgewood this past June. “We are humbled and honored to work with him, to have is face on a City-State can and to host him at the brewery.”

Warner says there will be more collaborations with Big G in the future.

Six-packs of Big G’s Flavor From the Pocket will be available at the City-State taproom initially, with limited distribution in D.C. later this year.

City-State Brewing Company is in a former freight rail depot near the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station, and Warner’s partnership with Big G fits with his intended theme for the brewery — to pay lots of homage to the District.

Many of his beers have D.C.-centric names, like 8 Wards Independent Pale Ale, and the walls feature images from local artists depicting D.C.’s past.

Warner is a former U.S. Senate staffer and Peace Corps volunteer, and spent more than three years planning and fundraising for his new brewery.