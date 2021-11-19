CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 3:48 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $2.91 to $76.10 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.35 to $78.89 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 8 cents to $2.21 a gallon. December heating oil fell 9 cents to $2.29 a gallon. December natural gas rose 17 cents to $5.07 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $9.80 to $1,851.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 12 cents to $24.78 an ounce and December copper rose 11 cents to $4.41 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.94 Japanese yen from 114.27 yen. The euro fell to $1.1288 from $1.1370.

