CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | DC Council members want mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 3:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 65 cents to $79.01 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 96 cents to $81.24 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 1 cent to $2.29 a gallon. December heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.38 a gallon. December natural gas rose 8 cents to $4.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $8.80 to $1,861.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 27 cents to $24.90 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $4.30 a pound.

The dollar rose to 114.27 Japanese yen from 114.13 yen. The euro rose to $1.1370 from $1.1315.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Does the future include shared services for zero trust?

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

Biden aims to limit turnover among federal contract workers

Agency evaluation offices reviewing equity in pandemic spending and recovery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up