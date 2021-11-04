CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Antibody immunity is work in progress | Va.'s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine plan | Hogan wants vaccines available at Md. schools | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

November 4, 2021, 3:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $2.05 to $78.81 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $1.45 to $80.54 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 5 cents to $2.29 a gallon. December heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.41 a gallon. December natural gas rose 5 cents to $5.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $29.60 to $1,793.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 68 cents to $23.91 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $4.32 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.74 Japanese yen from 113.93 yen. The euro fell to $1.1553 from $1.1609 euro.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon strips down CMMC program to streamline industry cyber assessments

Amid explosion in DoD’s use of OTAs, myths abound about how and whether to use them

JAIC driving more AI capabilities to where DoD needs them

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up