Virginia, Maryland among top states for 150,000 seasonal Amazon jobs

Virginia and Maryland are among the states where Amazon will fill the most seasonal jobs.

Amazon is anticipating a busy holiday season and is ramping up its annual seasonal hiring to prepare for it.

The online retailer will hire 150,000 seasonal delivery employees nationwide. Virginia and Maryland are among the states where Amazon will fill the most seasonal jobs.

There will be 3,700 seasonal hires in Virginia and 2,600 in Maryland, according to an Amazon spokesperson.

The jobs have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, a $3,000 sign-on bonus and an additional $3 an hour, depending on shifts in many locations. They include stowing, picking, packing, shopping and more.

All seasonal hires will be fully trained at local facilities.

“Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods. We are proud to be offering a huge range of full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs with great pay and benefits,” said Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment at Amazon.

Amazon has a large network of warehouse and fulfillment facilities in the mid-Atlantic. In Maryland, it has 15 delivery stations in addition to nine full-size fulfillment and sorting centers. In Virginia, there are eight Amazon fulfillment and sorting centers and eight delivery stations.

Amazon has roughly 56,000 employees in Maryland and Virginia, in addition to the corporate and technical jobs it is ramping up at its new HQ2 in Arlington County. It already has more than 3,000 office employees in Crystal City.