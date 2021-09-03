CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Amazon expands Maryland, Virginia delivery station network for independent drivers

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 3, 2021, 8:45 AM

An Amazon delivery driver loads shipments into his van. (Courtesy Amazon)

Amazon is opening two more delivery stations in Maryland, including one in Hanover and its first in Baltimore City, as well as its first in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

It now has 15 delivery stations in Maryland, in addition to 9 full-sized fulfillment and sorting centers.

The newest Maryland and Virginia delivery stations create several hundred more Amazon jobs. Amazon currently has roughly 29,000 full and part-time jobs in Maryland.

In Virginia, there are currently eight fulfillment and sorting centers and eight delivery stations. Amazon, whose HQ2 continues to hire in Crystal City, currently employs 27,000 across Virginia.

Unlike fulfillment centers, delivery centers are “last mile” stations in the Amazon delivery process, receiving packages from nearby fulfillment centers which are then loaded on to vehicles for customer delivery.

They also create jobs for independent contracting delivery drivers, though a program called Amazon Flex.

Those drivers, who choose when they want to drive based on delivery blocks available, earn between $18 and $25 an hour, according to Amazon.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

